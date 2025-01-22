What's the story

The Union budget for FY 2025-26 is likely to earmark an additional ₹10,000 crore for new and renewable energy.

The hike will mainly fund the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which plans to install 50 lakh rooftop solar panels by March 2026.

As per Moneycontrol, the sector's total budget is expected to touch around ₹30,000 crore, a massive jump from the last fiscal year's ₹19,100 crore allocation.