What's the story

Goldman Sachs employees are unhappy with their end-of-year bonuses, which they deem insufficient.

The unhappiness comes after CEO David Solomon received a hefty pay rise after the bank's best earnings in three years. He took home $39 million in compensation for 2024, a 26% increase from 2023.

The bonuses were revealed internally two weeks ago and have been termed "chintzy" by a number of employees who spoke to the New York Post.