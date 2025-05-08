What's the story

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) suspended trading after the benchmark KSE-100 Index plummeted by over 7% on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the index had appeared to recover from one of its biggest single-day losses ever, fueled by hopes of a reduction in geopolitical tensions.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by almost 1,800 points in early trading but quickly reversed course, shedding those gains to slip into negative territory.