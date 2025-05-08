What's the story

Reliance Industries Limited has become the first to file a trademark application for "Operation Sindoor," hours after an Indian military operation was announced under the same name.

Within 24 hours, three more applications were filed by one Mukesh Chetram Agrawal from Mumbai, a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh, and a Delhi-based lawyer Alok Kothari.

All four are competing for exclusive rights under Class 41 of the Nice Classification.