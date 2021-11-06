Burj Khalifa to play trailer of 'Kurup' on November 10

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 06, 2021, 02:16 pm

'Kurup' is one of the most anticipated films

A couple of days back, it was revealed by the makers of Kurup that the film's visuals will be displayed on the tallest skyscraper of the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, on November 10. Now, Dulquer Salmaan has announced that its trailer will also be shown on the building on the same day. Kurup will be the first Malayalam film to achieve this feat.

Information

'Kurup': The first Indian film to launch NFT collectibles

To note, a premiere of the film will happen at Reel Cinemas a day after the trailer display, with Salmaan in attendance. Kurup will be released for UAE's Mollywood crowd on November 12, the same day it hits theaters world over. Apart from this, the film also has another achievement to boast of. It has become the first Indian movie to launch NFT collectibles.

Details

Story will be around the life of India's longest-wanted fugitive

The collectibles were dropped on Ammbr NFT on October 25. To note, the trailer of Kurup was released a day before Diwali by Salmaan in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The drama is based on fugitive don Sukumara Kurup, who has been on the run since 1980s, and Salmaan plays him in this movie. The trailer was also shared by Karan Johar.

Anticipation

Tovino Thomas to play a role in 'Kurup'?

Kurup has Sobhita Dhulipala as the leading lady. Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, and Sudev Nair will be seen in pivotal roles. Tovino Thomas will reportedly make a short appearance in the film. Produced by Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments, Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran. It has been written by Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair, and KS Aravind.

Others

'Vikrant Rona,' 'Navarasa's visuals also displayed on Burj Khalifa

Meanwhile, Kurup is not the only South Indian film to have its visuals displayed on the Burj Khalifa. In February this year, Sudeep's Vikrant Rona became the world's first film to have its title poster and sneak-peek unveiled on it. Snippets of Tamil anthology Navarasa, which stars several top actors, were also displayed on the building. The series later streamed on Netflix.