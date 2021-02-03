Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 06:02 pm

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli will be aiming to get back in the groove when the four-Test series against England starts from February 5 onwards. Kohli has a strong record in Test cricket, besides also living up to expectations against England. It will be a crucial series for the 32-year-old. Ahead of the first Test, we look at Kohli's Test numbers.

Tests Kohli's Test career and his performance against England

In 87 Test matches, Kohli has racked up 7,318 runs at an average of 53.41. He has accumulated 27 Test hundreds and 23 fifties. He has a strike rate of 57.44. Against England, the right-handed batsman has scored 1,570 runs in 19 Tests so far. He has a strong average of 49.06. Kohli has five tons and five fifties with a best of 235.

Home, away Kohli's career in numbers against England (home and away)

At home against England, the prolific Kohli has scored a total of 843 runs at an astronomical average of 70.25. He has amassed three hundreds and two fifties, with a best of 235. He also has 97 fours against England on home soil. In England, the number four batsman has 727 runs from 10 Tests. He averages 36.35 with two tons and three fifties.

Versus England Kohli was the top run-scorer in the 2016-17 Test series

The last time when England toured India, Kohli ended up as the top run-getter. He played a massive role as India won the five-match series by a 4-0 margin. Notably, he scored 655 runs at 109.16. He scored two tons and two fifties in the series. He was the only batsman to hit 500-plus runs in the series.

Home show Why England need to fear Kohli?