General Anil Chauhan takes charge as new CDS of India

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 30, 2022, 02:37 pm 2 min read

Chauhan became the first three-star ranker to be brought back to hold a four-star rank.

General Anil Chauhan assumed charge as the new Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of India nearly ten months after the death of the first CDS, General Bipin Rawat. He said he was proud and would try to fulfill the expectations of the defense forces. He received the Guard of Honor at Delhi's South Block and visited the National War Memorial along with his father.

Twitter Post Chauhan's address after receiving the Guard of Honor

Delhi | I'm proud to be assuming the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian Armed Forces. I will try to fulfill the expectations from the three defence forces as the Chief of Defence Staff. We will tackle all challenges difficulties together: CDS General Anil Chauhan

Information Chauhan, Rawat hail from the same regiment

Chauhan (61) has had an illustrious track record and is the first three-star officer to be recalled from retirement to hold a four-star rank. Along with the CDS, Chauhan will also serve as the Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs. Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army — the same as Rawat — in 1981.

Details Known for expertise in counter-insurgency ops

Chauhan is known for his expertise in counter-insurgency operations. He was the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Army when the Balakot air strikes were carried out in 2019. The "surgical" attack was aimed at a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan as a response to the Pulwama terror attack. He has headed several operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and northeast India.

Twitter Post Visited the War Memorial at India Gate with his father

Delhi | CDS-designate Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) with his father Surendra Singh Chauhan at the National War Memorial

After 40 years of service, he retired in May last year while serving as the eastern Army Commander. Post retirement, he functioned as the military advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat which is led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Chauhan has the mandate for the theaterization plan for synergy among the three armed forces with the help of integrated military commands.