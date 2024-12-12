'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast had dinner only once after finale, reveals Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow, famous for playing Phoebe Buffay in the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, recently revealed that the entire cast had only one dinner together in the 17 years between the series finale and their 2021 reunion special. She revealed this during her appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast Dinner's on Me. Despite the long break, Kudrow described their reunion as seamless, saying it felt like "no time had passed between them."
'Didn't miss a beat': Kudrow on 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S's cast reunion
Kudrow reminisced about the cast's reunion, saying it was just them at someone's house having dinner and they "didn't miss a beat." F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which aired from 1994 to 2004, chronicled the lives of six friends as they maneuvered through life in their mid-20s. The show featured Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox Arquette (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Kudrow herself.
Kudrow's personal reflections and tribute to late co-star
In August 2022, Kudrow admitted she frequently compared herself to co-stars Cox and Aniston while filming F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She explained she wasn't saying she was overweight but had no idea what her body actually looked like. In October, Kudrow paid tribute to Teri Garr, who played her mother on the show and died after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast's joint statement on Perry's tragic demise
The F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast was devastated by the tragic death of co-star Perry, who died from a ketamine overdose in October 2023. Five people were arrested in connection to his death, accused of taking advantage of his addiction. The cast shared their collective grief in a joint statement, calling themselves more than just co-stars but a family. They said they needed time to mourn and process this unimaginable loss.
Kudrow's unique tribute to Perry and 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reflections
Kudrow discovered a unique way to pay tribute to Perry by rewatching F.R.I.E.N.D.S episodes, even though she found it embarrassing to watch herself. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK. And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]." Two decades after the show ended, she gushed over her co-stars' comedic skills while watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S.