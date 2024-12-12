Summarize Simplifying... In short The cast of the iconic sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' only had dinner together once after the show's finale, according to Lisa Kudrow.

She also shared her personal struggles with body image during filming and paid tribute to her late co-stars, Teri Garr and Matthew Perry.

Perry's tragic death from a ketamine overdose in 2023 deeply affected the cast, who considered themselves a family.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast had dinner only once after finale, reveals Kudrow

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:54 pm Dec 12, 202406:54 pm

What's the story Lisa Kudrow, famous for playing Phoebe Buffay in the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, recently revealed that the entire cast had only one dinner together in the 17 years between the series finale and their 2021 reunion special. She revealed this during her appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast Dinner's on Me. Despite the long break, Kudrow described their reunion as seamless, saying it felt like "no time had passed between them."

Reunion reflections

'Didn't miss a beat': Kudrow on 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S's cast reunion

Kudrow reminisced about the cast's reunion, saying it was just them at someone's house having dinner and they "didn't miss a beat." F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which aired from 1994 to 2004, chronicled the lives of six friends as they maneuvered through life in their mid-20s. The show featured Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox Arquette (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and Kudrow herself.

Personal insights

Kudrow's personal reflections and tribute to late co-star

In August 2022, Kudrow admitted she frequently compared herself to co-stars Cox and Aniston while filming F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She explained she wasn't saying she was overweight but had no idea what her body actually looked like. In October, Kudrow paid tribute to Teri Garr, who played her mother on the show and died after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Collective grief

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast's joint statement on Perry's tragic demise

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast was devastated by the tragic death of co-star Perry, who died from a ketamine overdose in October 2023. Five people were arrested in connection to his death, accused of taking advantage of his addiction. The cast shared their collective grief in a joint statement, calling themselves more than just co-stars but a family. They said they needed time to mourn and process this unimaginable loss.

Tribute and reflections

Kudrow's unique tribute to Perry and 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reflections

Kudrow discovered a unique way to pay tribute to Perry by rewatching F.R.I.E.N.D.S episodes, even though she found it embarrassing to watch herself. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK. And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]." Two decades after the show ended, she gushed over her co-stars' comedic skills while watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S.