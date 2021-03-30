Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has increased Air Security Fee (ASF), making flight tickets costlier, starting from April 1. The rise in security fee for domestic passengers is Rs. 40 while for international passengers, it is Rs. 114.38. The order was reportedly issued on March 19. Here are more details on this.

Details New rates effective from April 1, 2021

Air Security Fee is one of the components of air tickets used to fund the security arrangements across the country. "Aviation Security Fee for domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of Rs. 200 per embarking passenger. Aviation Security Fee for international passengers will be levied at the rate of US $12 or equivalent Indian Rupees embarking passenger," stated the DGCA.

Details ASF rates were revised last September too

For the unversed, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is responsible for security arrangements at most airports in the country under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The ASF rates have been revised after around six months. Last September, the ASF for domestic fliers was increased by Rs. 10. For international passengers, it was raised from $4.85 to $5.20.

Note The following are exempted from paying ASF

However, some passenger groups are exempted from paying ASF. They include children aged below two years, holders of diplomatic passports, airlines crew on duty, persons traveling on official duty on aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), individuals traveling on official duty on United Nations peacekeeping missions, those departing from any airport due to involuntary rerouting/technical problems/weather conditions, etc.

Situation Aviation sector hit severely due to COVID-19