Max the dog, credited with capturing high-profile Mexican drug lord

Written by Sneha Das Jul 18, 2022, 03:39 pm

Max the dog helped to capture most-wanted fugitive Rafael Caro Quintero

Dogs are much smarter than we think, as they have a more powerful sense of smell than humans and possess stunning flashes of intelligence. Recently, a six-year-old dog called Max, a member of the Mexican Marines, tracked down and captured infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero. Quintero was hiding in the bushes in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa when the dog found him.

Murder charges Quintero was charged with the murder of a DEA agent

In 1985, Quintero was charged with the murder of Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, a US DEA agent. According to the Mexican Navy, the fugitive was captured on Friday, nearly a decade after coming out of prison and getting involved in drug trafficking again. The high-profile cartel leader is one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel and had spent 28 years in jail.

Most-wanted fugitive Quintero was declared one of the most-wanted fugitives

According to DEA, Quintero was on the FBI's most-wanted list for a long time and was also seen on the list of FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives in 2018. A reward of $20 million was declared leading to his capture through the State Department's Narcotic Rewards Program. There were two pending arrest orders for him along with an extraction request from the US government.

Extradition Quintero would be held at the maximum security Altiplano prison

According to a statement by Mexico's Attorney General's Office, Quintero would be held at the maximum security Altiplano prison, 50 miles from Mexico City. The U.S. government said it would request his extradition. A short video was released by the navy which showed a Quintero dressed in jeans, a wet blue shirt, and a baggy khaki jacket held by men carrying assault rifles.

Helicopter crash A navy helicopter carrying 15 people crashed during the operation

During the operation, a navy Black Hawk helicopter carrying 15 people crashed near Los Mochis. Around 14 people were killed aboard, a navy statement said. The information suggested it suffered an "accident," the cause of which is yet to be determined. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ensured that the crash would be investigated, and expressed condolences to the victims' families.