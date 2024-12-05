Summarize Simplifying... In short When visiting Kyoto, remember to respect local customs at sacred sites, keep quiet on public transport, and offer seats to those in need.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:50 pm Dec 05, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Kyoto, Japan's former capital, is a city where the past meets the present. Its streets are home to ancient temples, traditional tea houses, and gardens that have remained unchanged for centuries. And, with a culture deeply rooted in respect and manners, knowing the local etiquette is crucial to truly experience this city that is often considered Japan's cultural heart.

Respect sacred spaces

Please be respectful when visiting temples and shrines in Kyoto. This includes keeping your voice low, removing your shoes when necessary, and not wearing revealing clothes. You may not be allowed to take pictures in some areas, so always check for signs or ask if you're not sure. Remember, these are not just tourist spots but sacred places of worship and contemplation.

Mind your manners on public transport

Kyoto's buses and trains are models of efficiency. When getting on board, make sure to line up neatly. Talking loudly on your phone or eating food is considered rude on public transport. Plus, there are priority seats for older people, pregnant women, and people with disabilities. If you're sitting in one of those and see someone who needs a seat, you should definitely offer yours!

Keep Kyoto clean

One thing you'll immediately notice about Kyoto is how pristine it is. But guess what, spotting a trash can is like finding a needle in a haystack. Basically, you're expected to hold onto your garbage until you come across a suitable spot to ditch it. And remember, recycling is no joke in Japan. So, when in Kyoto, do as the locals do and sort your trash like a pro.

Cash is king

Although the acceptance of credit cards is slowly increasing, a significant number of shops and restaurants in Kyoto, particularly the smaller ones, remain cash-only. You should always carry sufficient yen for your daily purchases. This way, you can avoid any potential inconvenience, especially in smaller shops or when shopping at markets.

Politeness goes a long way

A simple arigatou or a bow goes a long way in expressing gratitude to locals in Kyoto. Even a few words of Japanese are highly appreciated. This simple act of respect will not only enhance your visit but also help cultivate a sense of mutual respect with the city's residents.