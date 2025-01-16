Get ready for 'Severance' S02: Plot recall, cast-crew, OTT details
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of the hit series Severance is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17.
The new season will have 10 episodes, up from the nine episodes of its first season.
Following Apple TV+'s usual schedule, new episodes of the Dan Erickson-created show will drop every Friday at 12:00am Pacific Time (PT) or 1:30pm IST.
Episode rollout
'Severance' S02: Full episode release schedule
Starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Tramell Tillman in lead roles, the first episode of Severance Season 2 will drop on January 17, with new episodes releasing every Friday.
Here's the full schedule: Episode 1 on January 17, Episode 2 on January 24, Episode 3 on January 31, Episode 4 on February 7, Episode 5 on February 14, and so on until the finale with Episode 10 scheduled for March 21.
Ben Stiller returns to direct five episodes.
Plot recall
Here's a recap of the plot
The mysterious sci-fi drama follows the cryptic Lumon Industries in a dystopian world, where the firm makes its employees undergo a severance surgery to separate their consciousness.
The goal is to keep an office-only persona called the innies who gain consciousness once the employee logs in at work, and the outies, who wake up to live the life beyond the cubicles.
Our protagonist Mark (Scott), however, gets visited by a supposedly dead employee and thus begins the unraveling of mysteries.
Streaming information
'Severance' S02: Streaming and episode duration details
All episodes of Severance Season 2 will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. For those who haven't subscribed yet, Apple TV+ provides a free trial for new users. In the first weekend of January, Apple also launched a limited period of free access to its streaming service.
Each episode will run between 45 to 55 minutes, keeping the suspenseful narrative and unique style that enthralled fans in the first season.