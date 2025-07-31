Hidden alliances in 'Game of Thrones' you probably missed

In the complicated world of Game of Thrones , alliances were the ones that drove the story forward. While some were pretty evident, others were pretty subtle and even went unnoticed by fans. However, these hidden alliances were pivotal to major events and decisions in the series. Let's try to decode these alliances and understand the motivations behind them.

Unexpected bonds The Stark-Lannister connection Despite their rivalry, there were also times when the Starks and Lannisters found common ground. This was especially true when external threats loomed large, forcing them to cooperate for mutual survival. These temporary truces highlighted the pragmatic side of both families, showing that even sworn enemies could set aside differences when faced with greater dangers.

Minor houses The influence of minor houses We also remember how minor houses often played pivotal roles in Game of Thrones, even if their contribution was often overshadowed by the big boys. Houses like Mormont and Tarly came through when it mattered, tipping the scales in battles or political maneuvers. Their loyalty and strategic decisions often had a significant impact on the outcome of various conflicts throughout Westeros.

Unseen alliances Secret pacts with foreign powers Throughout Game of Thrones, several characters made secret pacts with foreign powers to get an upper hand over their rivals. These alliances often included trade agreements or military support from across the Narrow Sea. Such connections added a whole new layer to the political intrigue, as characters used these relationships to strengthen their standing within Westeros.