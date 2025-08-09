'Loventure': Faisal-Shefali's couple reality show premieres on August 11

'Loventure's' inspiration and possible contestants

"Loventure" takes cues from popular shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, with couples participating in various activities.

There's buzz about Splitsvilla 14 favorites Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas possibly joining in, though they aren't in the promo yet.

And fun fact: rumors about Shaikh joining Bigg Boss 19 are swirling too, adding extra hype to his reality TV journey.