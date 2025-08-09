Next Article
'Loventure': Faisal-Shefali's couple reality show premieres on August 11
Faisal Shaikh and Shefali Bagga are teaming up to host "Loventure," a new couple reality show blending romance with adventure.
The promo just dropped, and the show hits JioHotstar on August 11, 2025.
As Shaikh put it on Instagram, "Yaha love hi sab kuch hai... aur thoda survival skillsbhi"—so expect both heart and hustle.
'Loventure's' inspiration and possible contestants
"Loventure" takes cues from popular shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, with couples participating in various activities.
There's buzz about Splitsvilla 14 favorites Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas possibly joining in, though they aren't in the promo yet.
And fun fact: rumors about Shaikh joining Bigg Boss 19 are swirling too, adding extra hype to his reality TV journey.