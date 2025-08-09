Next Article
'Mirzapur' actor Priyanshu Painyuli headlines new thriller 'Pirates'
Priyanshu Painyuli (from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Mirzapur) is set to star in Pirates, a thriller directed by Nishant Sharma.
Filming kicks off August 10, 2025, in Delhi, with Chandan Roy Sanyal and Gagan Arora also joining the cast.
Painyuli plays a cab driver who gets pulled into the world of hacking.
Painyuli's 1st project after directing 'Jaagar'
Pirates dives into timely topics like surveillance and identity theft—stuff that hits close to home for anyone online.
It's also Painyuli's first acting project after directing Jaagar earlier this year [2025], showing his knack for picking bold, fresh stories.
If you're into tech thrillers or indie vibes, this one might be worth keeping an eye on.