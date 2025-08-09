'Mirzapur' actor Priyanshu Painyuli headlines new thriller 'Pirates'

Painyuli's 1st project after directing 'Jaagar'

Pirates dives into timely topics like surveillance and identity theft—stuff that hits close to home for anyone online.

It's also Painyuli's first acting project after directing Jaagar earlier this year [2025], showing his knack for picking bold, fresh stories.

If you're into tech thrillers or indie vibes, this one might be worth keeping an eye on.