Will Kohli, Rohit feature in World Cup? Sourav Ganguly opines 

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to toil to make India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup squad. The next 50-over ICC event will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Notably, the two players have retired from both T20I and Test cricket. They are believed to have set sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Match constraints 27 ODIs lined up before World Cup As per the schedule, India have 27 ODIs lined up across nine bilateral series ahead of the 2027 World Cup. This averages out to some 15 international matches a year for both players. "It won't be easy, with 15 games a year," Ganguly told PTI. Despite these challenges, both Kohli and Rohit have openly expressed their commitment to play the global event.

Future outlook 'Finding replacement for Kohli won't be easy' When asked about advice for Kohli and Rohit, Ganguly said, "I have got no advice. I think they know the game as much I do. They will take a call." He further acknowledged that "finding a replacement for Kohli won't be easy." However, the former BCCI chief is not worried about Indian cricket post-retirement of these two stalwarts.

ODIs Lack of ODI cricket Tests and T20Is have been dominating the international cricket calenders in recent years. This leaves Rohit and Kohli with little game time. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old Rohit remains India's captain in the 50-over format. Besides, both Kohli and Rohit are legends of ODI cricket. With a record 51 tons, the former is the third-highest run-scorer in the format. Meanwhile, Rohit has the highest individual ODI score of all time, including three double-tons.