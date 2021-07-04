Patchy beard: Try these guaranteed ways to fix it

Patchy beard is a common problem but following certain tips will help fix it

A patchy beard is a common issue that is faced by most men. While embracing all kinds of looks is important, if you are someone who is inclined toward a fuller beard, you may be looking for ways to fix a patchy beard. Here are a few tips and pointers on how you can grow your thin, patchy beard into a thicker one.

Beard balm

Brush out the beard and apply beard balm

A beard brush helps in distributing the natural oils, which collect at the shaft of the hair. Just like your hair, brushing the beard regularly will help in healthier beard growth. In addition, brushing the beard before heading out is an ideal way to cover up the patches. Applying a beard balm is also a great way to enhance beard growth.

Food

Adding certain foods to the diet will help

Adding foods to your diet that boost the levels of testosterone and dihydrotestosterone hormones will aid in growing a fuller beard. Some of these foods are sorghum, oysters, olive oil, alfalfa sprouts, coffee, etc. While these foods help in better beard growth, it is important to understand that these foods will not give instant results and that over time, they simply aid the progress.

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil helps in filling patchy beard

Peppermint oil is a natural oil that helps in filling up patchy areas on the face. However, you must never apply the essential oils directly as they always need to be diluted down. Mix a few drops of peppermint oil with a carrier oil like coconut oil or jojoba oil. Apply this to your beard every day to see visible results over time.

Trimming, sculpting

Trimming your beard will help with an even appearance

A patchy beard can be made to look fuller with beard trimming and sculpting. The best way to go about is trimming the patches into an even length. This will instantly make the area look cleaner and denser. This type of trimming work can be easily done at home. However, if you are unsure, it's best to get it done by an expert barber.