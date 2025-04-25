'Where will India keep all...water?': Owaisi after Indus Treaty suspension
What's the story
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has welcomed the government's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The AIMIM leader made his comments after attending an all-party meeting called by the government in the aftermath of the terror attack, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese citizen.
Government actions
Owaisi commends Cabinet Committee on Security's decisions
Owaisi lauded the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Security, saying he was ready to support anything the Centre decided.
"It is very good that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended, but where will we keep the water?... We will support whatever decision the central government takes... This is not a political issue."
Owaisi also demanded strict action against Pakistan for sheltering terrorist outfits, saying, "The central government can take action against the nation that shelters the terrorist groups."
Twitter Post
Watch his response here
#WATCH | Delhi: After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...The central government can take action against the nation which shelters the terrorist groups. The international law also permits us to do an air and… pic.twitter.com/mg3qjKsEnx— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025
Accountability
Owaisi calls for action against Pakistan
"The international law also permits us to do an air and naval blockade in self-defence against Pakistan and impose sanctions on Pakistan on arms sales," he said.
At the same time, Owaisi questioned the security arrangements during the Pahalgam attack.
He asked why the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was not stationed at Baisaran meadow and why it took a quick reaction team an hour to reach the spot.
Propaganda
Owaisi condemns terrorists' actions
Owaisi also condemned the terrorists' actions of allegedly targeting Hindus, saying, "I condemn the way the terrorists killed people by asking about their religion."
Regarding reports that Kashmiri students were being attacked and branded "terrorists" after the Pahalgam incident, he said "false propaganda" against Kashmiris and Kashmiri students must end.
Kashmiri students in states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have alleged that they were asked to leave their rented apartments or university hostels on Wednesday.