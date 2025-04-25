Owaisi lauded the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Security, saying he was ready to support anything the Centre decided.

"It is very good that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended, but where will we keep the water?... We will support whatever decision the central government takes... This is not a political issue."

Owaisi also demanded strict action against Pakistan for sheltering terrorist outfits, saying, "The central government can take action against the nation that shelters the terrorist groups."