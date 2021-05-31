POCO X3 GT moniker confirmed; could debut in India soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 31, 2021, 02:04 pm

POCO X3 GT will debut in India with Dimensity 1100 chipset

POCO is expected to be working on a new mid-range X3 GT smartphone for markets such as India, Turkey, Indonesia and others. According to tipster Kacper Skrzypek, the handset could arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that was launched in China last week with a 120Hz LCD display, a Dimensity 1100 processor, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display

It will feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate

As a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, the POCO X3 GT will have a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The smartphone will sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

There will be a 64MP main sensor

The POCO X3 GT shall sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will support 67W fast-charging

The POCO X3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO X3 GT: Pricing

The official pricing details of the POCO X3 GT will be announced during its launch, which is likely to happen in India in the coming months. For reference, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in China.