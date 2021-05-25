Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 could feature new adaptive Split UI

Samsung appears to have a new adaptive UI (User Interface) in the pipeline for its rumored Galaxy Z Fold3. The updated One UI skin will seemingly have the ability to dynamically adapt to device form factors including tablets, smartphones, and foldable devices. The animations were first spotted by leaker Ice Universe on Twitter. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Adaptive UI adapts to screen orientation, size changes in real-time

One UI is Samsung's proprietary Android skin. It allows Samsung to tweak UI elements so they work optimally with the company's hardware. It is also why Samsung's Android skins usually get user-demanded features sooner. An adaptive UI is one in which the UI elements can be resized and repositioned dynamically and automatically based on factors including screen orientation and screen size.

YouTube-like app seen dynamically adapting to different form factors

GIFs show the same application adapting to various form factors

The GIFs posted by leaker Ice Universe show the same application adapting its UI for different form factors. Reportedly called "Split UI," the feature is expected to debut on the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable smartphone. At the Display Week event last week, Samsung Display showed off numerous novel implementations of foldable and rollable OLED displays which could benefit from Split UI.

Adaptive UI crucial stepping stone for Samsung's form factor experimentation

Since present-day foldable devices have just two states (folded and unfolded), UI element scaling is fairly straightforward. However, with rollable devices, UI elements would need to adapt to multiple levels at which the unrolled screen would lock. These changes must be implemented by custom Android skin developers such as Samsung. Adaptive UI saves Samsung the effort of maintaining Android skins exclusively for folding/rollable devices.

Although loaded with long-term benefits, adaptive UI rumor remains uncorroborated

However, Samsung has not confirmed any Split UI-like changes coming to One UI anytime soon. The company has not even confirmed the launch of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold3, or the rollable device teased at Display Week. Even the Split UI rumor remains uncorroborated. That said, Samsung could benefit in the long run if it invests extra effort to design an adaptive UI now.