Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is preparing for Indian debut

May 05, 2024

What's the story Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Edge 50 Ultra, in India. The device, already available in Europe, was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. As reported by TheTechOutlook, this sighting suggests that the smartphone's Indian release is imminent. The BIS certification doesn't disclose specific details about the device but it's expected to mirror its European counterpart.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1220x2712 pixels) curved pOLED display. It offers a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 2,500-nits. The display supports HDR10+ certification and features an in-built fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device impresses with its camera capabilities, featuring a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP (OIS) main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS) telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

It packs 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra operates on an Android 14-based Hello UI operating system. Underneath its sleek exterior, the device is fueled by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and comes equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Powering it is a robust 4,500mAh battery that supports both wired charging at 125W, and wireless charging at 50W. With these specifications, the smartphone is set to make its mark in the Indian market.