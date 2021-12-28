India Ex-envoy to China, Vikram Misri named deputy National Security Advisor

Ex-envoy to China, Vikram Misri named deputy National Security Advisor

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 12:26 pm

Vikram Misri has previously worked in the Prime Minister's Office for three prime ministers.

India's former ambassador to China Vikram Misri was on Monday appointed the country's deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He will take over for Pankaj Saran, the former Indian ambassador to Bangladesh and Russia, who will leave on December 31. Misri will be succeeded by Pradeep Kumar Rawat as the next envoy to China.

Context Why does this story matter?

(Source: Twitter/@VikramMisri)

Misri was in Beijing during a 20-month border standoff with China. His experience will be tested as the two countries work to complete the troop disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Notably, he has previously served in the Prime Minister's Office and is familiar with the Indo-Pacific strategic environment. Misri will serve under India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

Private secretary Vikram Misri's stint in the PMO

(Source: Twitter/@VikramMisri)

Misri (57) has previously worked in the Prime Minister's Office for three prime ministers: Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and, Narendra Modi. From April 1997 until March 1998, he served as the private secretary for Gujral. From October 2012 to May 2014, Misri served as Singh's private secretary. From May 2014 to July 2014, he worked as Modi's private secretary.

Details Other major roles played by Misri

Misri is a career diplomat from the Indian Foreign Service's 1989 batch. He was appointed as India's ambassador to Myanmar and Spain in 2016 and 2014, respectively. He was chosen as the envoy to Beijing in 2019. He has worked for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as well as in many Indian operations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America.

Historical A glimpse into Mishri's early life

Misri was born in Srinagar, J&K, and went on to attend the Scindia School in Gwalior. He later graduated from Delhi's Hindu College and also attained an MBA degree. He worked in advertising and commercial filmmaking for three years before starting the civil service.