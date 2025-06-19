What's the story

Controversial rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has reportedly checked into a luxury rehab facility on a Mediterranean island.

The 48-year-old and his wife, Bianca Censori (30), are staying at The Balance Rehab Clinic in Mallorca, Spain, for several weeks.

This comes after a series of antisemitic outbursts by the rapper that led to public outrage and speculation about his mental health.

Reportedly, the Spanish rehab center is famous for its celebrity clientele, and offers treatment at $1,70,000/week.