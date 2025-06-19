Inside Ye and Bianca Censori's $170K-a-week luxury rehab stay
What's the story
Controversial rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has reportedly checked into a luxury rehab facility on a Mediterranean island.
The 48-year-old and his wife, Bianca Censori (30), are staying at The Balance Rehab Clinic in Mallorca, Spain, for several weeks.
This comes after a series of antisemitic outbursts by the rapper that led to public outrage and speculation about his mental health.
Reportedly, the Spanish rehab center is famous for its celebrity clientele, and offers treatment at $1,70,000/week.
Legal proceedings
'Timing of his stay seems suspect...': Source
Guests/patients get private villas with yoga, acupuncture, and psychotherapy services.
West's lawyer told RadarOnline that a doctor recommended he stay at the facility for his health.
However, a source told the portal that "the timing of his stay seems suspect."
"He's bleeding money and credibility...He needs to prove to fans and the corporate partners he has left that he was off his rocker when spewing such filth, and going to rehab seems like just what the doctor ordered - literally."
Mental health history
Misdiagnosed as autistic, said West
West, who has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, claimed in February that he had been misdiagnosed and was actually suffering from autism.
His recent stay at The Balance Rehab Clinic was revealed during a legal dispute with former employee Benjamin Provo.
Provo alleged wrongful termination and discrimination after working as a security guard at West's now-defunct Donda Academy.
Past incidents
History of mental health-related incidents
West has a history of mental health-related incidents. In 2016, he was involuntarily hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center after undergoing liposuction surgery and developing an opioid addiction.
Following his recent controversial statements and behavior, there were reports suggesting Censori, an architect by profession, was also mulling divorcing the rapper.