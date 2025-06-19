What's the story

Ju Haknyeon, a former member of the popular K-pop group The Boyz, has been accused of prostitution.

A netizen filed a complaint with the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul on Thursday, alleging that he violated the Punishment of Arranging Sexual Traffic law by engaging or facilitating prostitution.

This comes after photos of Haknyeon with former Japanese adult film star Kirara Asuka at a Tokyo bar surfaced online earlier this week, and he was booted from his band.