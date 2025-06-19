How 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' made us fall in love with American traditions
While F.R.I.E.N.D.S is famous for its humor and relatable characters, it also beautifully showcases heartwarming American traditions.
These moments lent a depth to the storyline, showcasing the cultural practices that a lot of the viewers found familiar.
From Thanksgiving feasts to holiday celebrations, F.R.I.E.N.D.S captured these traditions in ways that became a part of its charm and struck a chord with its audience.
Turkey Day
Thanksgiving with the gang
Thanksgiving episodes became a staple in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, with every season showcasing a unique twist on this beloved tradition.
The gang often gathered at Monica's apartment for a festive meal, complete with traditional dishes and humorous mishaps.
These episodes highlighted themes of gratitude and friendship, as the characters navigated through various challenges while coming together to celebrate this quintessential American holiday.
Holiday spirit
Christmas celebrations
Christmas was another tradition that the friends celebrated in a number of episodes.
The show covered everything from gift exchange to tree decoration when it came to the holiday season.
One memorable episode even had Ross dress up as an armadillo to teach his son about Hanukkah, along with Christmas traditions.
The moments highlighted inclusivity and how different cultures can come together during festivities.
Fresh start
New Year's resolutions
New Year's Eve was all about resolutions and parties, among them. In one episode, they all made resolutions, which led to hilarious situations throughout January.
This tradition of setting goals for self-improvement is something that resonated with viewers who often indulge in the same at the start of each year.
The show humorously explored how these resolutions can sometimes lead to the worst.
Spooky festivities
Halloween hijinks
Halloween highlighted the gang's playful costuming, each bringing to life their personalities or the latest pop culture references.
Annual parties thrown by Monica or Chandler at Central Perk cafe turned into spooky celebrations.
These were laughter-filled evenings with eerie decor. They lent a fun element to weighty subjects like relationships, work-life balance. That way the audience wouldn't get bored.
Flashback
Prom night flashback - The high school tradition
Prom night is a huge high school deal in the US, and F.R.I.E.N.D.S turned it into comedy gold.
In The One with the Prom Video, we see Ross with his big hair and mustache, all set to take Rachel to prom after her date ditched her.
It's awkward, funny, and sweet, ending with one of the best kisses in the show's history!