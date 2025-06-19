What's the story

While F.R.I.E.N.D.S is famous for its humor and relatable characters, it also beautifully showcases heartwarming American traditions.

These moments lent a depth to the storyline, showcasing the cultural practices that a lot of the viewers found familiar.

From Thanksgiving feasts to holiday celebrations, F.R.I.E.N.D.S captured these traditions in ways that became a part of its charm and struck a chord with its audience.