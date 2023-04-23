India

4 dead after truck hits passenger bus on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

4 dead after truck hits passenger bus on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 23, 2023, 12:21 pm 1 min read

Officials said that injured individuals were taken to different hospitals

Four people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus was hit by a truck from behind on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Pune, Maharashtra, in the early hours of Sunday, reported The Indian Express. According to officials, the accident occurred around 2:00am near Swaminarayan Temple at Narhe village in Pune's Ambegaon area after the truck's brakes allegedly failed.

Narhe saw 3 back-to-back accidents today

Officials said that injured individuals were taken to different hospitals. Meanwhile, the deceased included two men and two women. Notably, the Narhe area saw three back-to-back road accidents early on Sunday. At 1:30am, a truck's engine failed and it halted, following which it was hit by another truck. Furthermore, at 3:30am, the brakes of a truck failed and it hit three parked vehicles.