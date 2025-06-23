'SSMB29': Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's adventure film heads to Kenya

The Kenya schedule will include several intense action sequences, shot at various locations such as the Tsavo National Park, Aberdare National Park, and the outskirts of Nairobi. An insider from the unit revealed that some scenes will involve wildlife interaction and jungle combat. The production team has hired local stunt coordinators to help with these intricate action set pieces.

Film history

'SSMB29' joins the list of Indian films shot in Kenya

With its extensive shooting schedule in Kenya, SSMB29 has become only the second major Indian film to do so after Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos (2017). The film is about a globe-trotting explorer on a quest for some artifacts and will be released in multiple languages. The film does not have a title or release date yet.