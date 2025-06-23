Why Jaideep Ahlawat said no to Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his powerful performances in projects such as Paatal Lok and Raazi, has finally revealed why he couldn't be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The actor was offered the role of Vibhishana but had to decline due to scheduling conflicts. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, he confirmed this and also shared that he has a role in Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Scheduling conflicts
Here's why the actor couldn't take up the role
Ahlawat revealed, "Offer hua tha. Par timing match nahi ho rahi thi. Ek particular time chahiye tha jisme kar sakte the kyonki Vibhishan ke saath Raavan ka hona zaruri hai." He added, "I'm sure Raavan ki dates mujh se zyada important hogi. I think Yash kar rahe hain. (I was offered the role, but the timing didn't match. It required a specific schedule because Vibhishana's scenes need to be with Raavana. I'm sure Raavana's dates were more important than mine)."
Star cast
'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash among others
The film already has a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavana. Sunny Deol will be seen in the role of Hanuman. Television actor Ravi Dubey will essay Lakshman, while Lara Dutta has been roped in to play Kaikeyi. Rakul Preet Singh will portray Shurpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal will essay Mandodari. The film will release in two parts in 2026 and 2027.
New project
Ahlawat also revealed he has a role in 'King'
In the same interview, Ahlawat confirmed his participation in King. He said, "They've cast me, they had been thinking about this for a long time. But I think Sidharth bhai might have been a bit hesitant because it's a small part." "Apparently, Khan sahab, being Khan sahab, said he'll talk to me, and who can refuse his offer?" The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Rani Mukerji.