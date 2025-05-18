Standing ovation, glowing reviews—Jennifer Lawrence's 'Die, My Love' stuns Cannes
What's the story
Die, My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, received a rousing standing ovation that reportedly lasted over six minutes on its world premiere at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival.
Directed by Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, the movie is in the running for the coveted Palme d'Or award.
The star-studded premiere was also attended by Lawrence, Pattinson, and Ramsay herself.
Director's reaction
Ramsay's emotional response to the standing ovation
It was evident that the audience's response moved Ramsay.
She paused her applause for a moment to thank them, saying, "Wow. I'm so overwhelmed. Thanks to these amazing actors. I've got to get it together, I'll see you in a minute," quoted Variety.
This is Ramsay's fifth feature film to debut at Cannes after her 1999 debut Ratcatcher.
Reviews
Lawrence's performance has impressed critics massively
Die, My Love has received glowing reviews from critics.
Per Deadline, "America knows very well how good Lawrence can be, and this could well mean a fifth Oscar nomination if it lands in savvy hands. It could also be the film that takes Ramsay into the next stage of her career. "
The Guardian commented, "Subtlety is not among this film's attributes, but it is fierce, angry, engaged, and intensely, sensually alert to every detail of its pleasure and pain."
More reviews
Here's what other critics said
Similarly, Screen Daily noted, "The Oscar-winning actress gives a volcanic performance that is nonetheless very controlled, avoiding melodramatic theatrics. Pattinson plays off his costar superbly, giving us an inattentive husband who comes to realise how little he understands about his wife."
Per The Wrap, "Both Pattinson and Lawrence are outstanding in their roles — the latter becomes a protagonist of sorts while the other is a pseudo-antagonist."
Film adaptation
'Die, My Love' based on Ariana Harwicz's novel
Die, My Love is an adaptation of Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name.
The story follows a new mother who descends into psychosis after suffering from postpartum depression.
Oscar winner Lawrence plays the troubled mother while Pattinson plays her husband. Their marriage is tested as they navigate her mental health issues.
The film also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, and Nick Nolte in supporting roles.
Director's legacy
Ramsay's Cannes history and recent directorial effort
Ramsay is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival; all five of her feature films have premiered there.
Her debut film Ratcatcher won a BAFTA Award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director, or producer.
Ramsay's previous film, You Were Never Really Here, won Cannes's best screenplay and best actor prize for Joaquin Phoenix.
Die, My Love is Ramsay's first directorial effort in eight years.