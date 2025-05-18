What's the story

Die, My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, received a rousing standing ovation that reportedly lasted over six minutes on its world premiere at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, the movie is in the running for the coveted Palme d'Or award.

The star-studded premiere was also attended by Lawrence, Pattinson, and Ramsay herself.