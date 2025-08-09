Life-like robots on sale as China opens first 'Robot Mall' 

China has opened its first-ever "Robot Mall" in Beijing, a futuristic store selling humanoid and consumer-oriented robots. The unique outlet, which opened on Friday, is one of the first of its kind in the country. It features more than 100 different types of robots, including mechanical butlers and human-like replicas of famous personalities like Albert Einstein .

Shopping experience Mall offers sales, spare parts, and maintenance The Robot Mall offers a wide range of services, including sales, spare parts, and maintenance. The outlet is located next to a themed restaurant where diners are served by robots and food is prepared by mechanical chefs. This futuristic shopping experience has been likened to a car dealership, highlighting China's heavy investment in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) as solutions to economic growth slowdown and an aging population.

Pricing details Visitors can interact with a variety of robots The robots available at the mall range from 2,000 yuan ($278) to several million yuan. Visitors can interact with a variety of robots, including dogs and chess players. The mall also has a dedicated section for spare parts and maintenance services for these machines. The unique shopping experience is part of China's larger push toward commercializing humanoid robotics technology.