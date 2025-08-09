Next Article
Google's Gemini now sports a fresh 4-color look
Google's Gemini overlay now rocks a fresh four-color look on Android and iOS.
By August 9, your homepage gets a splash of blue in the center, and you can launch the overlay with simple screen gestures or the power button—pretty handy for quick access.
The new animation smoothly cycles through red, yellow, green, and blue before settling into a light blue vibe. The microphone ring matches the update, and everything works in both light and dark modes.
Just note: you'll still see the old icon in your Recents menu for now.
To try out these changes, make sure you've updated to Google app version 16.30 from the Play Store.