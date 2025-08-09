New genus, species of freshwater crabs discovered in Kerala
A team from the University of Kerala just uncovered a brand new genus and two new species of freshwater crabs in the Western Ghats—one found in Kasaragod and the other in Pathanamthitta.
These discoveries add to the region's already unique wildlife, with both crabs belonging to the Gecarcinucidae family.
Kasargodia sheebae and Pilarta vaman
The new genus is called Kasargodia, named after Kasaragod district, and its first species, sheebae, is a sweet tribute to one researcher's wife.
The second crab, Pilarta vaman, gets its name from a Vishnu avatar thanks to its tiny size.
Endangered species
Nearly 70% of freshwater crabs here are found nowhere else on Earth—but many are hard to spot and face threats from tourism.
These finds highlight how much there still is to discover—and protect—in Kerala's wild streams.