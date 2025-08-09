Next Article
Google Maps to show Delhi's accident-prone black spots
Delhi Traffic Police and Google Maps are joining forces to make city roads safer.
Now, accident-prone areas—called "black spots"—will show up on your map, giving you a heads-up before you reach them.
The rollout was supposed to happen in 2025, and if it goes live this year, it will carry the 2024 black spots first.
Mapping the most dangerous stretches
A "black spot" is any stretch where crashes keep happening within a 500-meter radius.
In 2024 alone, places like Azadpur Sabzi Mandi and Akshardham Mandir saw dozens of serious accidents.
By July 2025, officials had flagged 25 new black spots, totaling 176 accidents (88 fatal).
To help out, police are also improving signs and road conditions—and putting more personnel in these risky zones.