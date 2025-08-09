Google Maps to show Delhi's accident-prone black spots Technology Aug 09, 2025

Delhi Traffic Police and Google Maps are joining forces to make city roads safer.

Now, accident-prone areas—called "black spots"—will show up on your map, giving you a heads-up before you reach them.

The rollout was supposed to happen in 2025, and if it goes live this year, it will carry the 2024 black spots first.