China reveals brain-like AI with over 2B artificial neurons
China just unveiled the "Darwin Monkey," a super-smart computer that works a lot like an animal brain.
Built by Zhejiang University, with collaboration from DeepSeek on the brain-like large model, it packs over two billion artificial neurons—about as many as a macaque monkey's brain—and can do things like reasoning and generating content, bringing us closer to real brain-like AI.
Darwin monkey uses neuromorphic computing to process info in pulses
Powered by 960 special chips, Darwin Monkey uses neuromorphic computing to process info in pulses, much like real neurons do.
It's energy-efficient too, running on about as much power as some gaming PCs.
Scientists hope this tech will unlock new ways to study how brains work and push AI even further—building on earlier projects like the "Darwin Mouse" from 2020.