China reveals brain-like AI with over 2B artificial neurons

Darwin monkey uses neuromorphic computing to process info in pulses

Powered by 960 special chips, Darwin Monkey uses neuromorphic computing to process info in pulses, much like real neurons do.

It's energy-efficient too, running on about as much power as some gaming PCs.

Scientists hope this tech will unlock new ways to study how brains work and push AI even further—building on earlier projects like the "Darwin Mouse" from 2020.