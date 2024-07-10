In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip6, the lightest in the Galaxy Z series, boasts a robust design with Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Samsung Flip6 lands with nifty hardware upgrades and higher price-tag

By Akash Pandey 07:14 pm Jul 10, 202407:14 pm

What's the story Samsung has introduced its latest flip-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip6, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris. The new pocket-sized clamshell device is equipped with advanced Galaxy AI features and hardware. It is sleeker and more premium than ever. The smartphone features a dual rail hinge and straight flat edges that enhance its strength while reducing weight. In the US, the handset starts at $1,100, which is $100 more than its predecessor, the Flip5.

Device features

Galaxy Z Flip6 boasts enhanced durability and display

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is protected by Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, enhancing its durability. It has earned an IP48 rating and weighs 187gm, making it the lightest in the Galaxy Z series. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a smaller 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, with refresh rates of 120Hz and 60Hz, respectively.

Technical specifications

Advanced chipset and AI features

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It supports all the newly announced Galaxy AI features, enhancing its performance capabilities. The device operates on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and is secured by Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault, ensuring robust data protection.

Upgrades

Enhanced battery life and photography features

The Galaxy Z Flip6 boasts an upgraded battery of 4,000mAh, supporting 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. However, buyers need to purchase the charger separately. Samsung has also improved the photography experience by introducing new features to the FlexCam such as Auto Zoom which automatically detects subjects or people. The device features a dual camera setup, including a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide rear snappers, along with a 10MP front camera on the main display.

Customization

What about the pricing and availability?

The Galaxy Z Flip6 will be available in four standard colors: Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. Additionally, Samsung offers three exclusive colors: Crafted Black, White, and Peach for purchases made directly from their website. The device will be for pre-booking starting today, It will start shipping from July 24 onward. Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing for the Indian market.