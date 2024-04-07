Next Article

The device will be powered by a mid-range processor

Leaked retail box image reveals Vivo V30e handset's design

By Akash Pandey 06:09 pm Apr 07, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Vivo is preparing for the launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo V30e. The design of the highly anticipated device has been revealed through a leaked image of its retail box. Shared by Paras Guglani on X, and initially leaked by Kiki Def and Raihan Han, the image provides a sneak peek at the handset's front view. The design showcases a curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera, along with volume and power buttons located on the right side.

Specifications revealed

Color options and key specifications

The Vivo V30e is expected to be available in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue, aligning with the color scheme of previous models in the series. The smartphone has been spotted on multiple certification sites including Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG, and BIS. These listings confirm key specifications such as a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, with an Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB of RAM, Android 14 pre-loaded software, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Launch anticipated

Indian launch imminent, pricing details awaited

Hints of an imminent Indian launch for the Vivo V30e have been deduced from its listing on India's BIS platform. Official details regarding pricing and availability are yet to be disclosed. However, leaks suggest that the Vivo V30e will be positioned as a mid-range smartphone. With its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset onboard, it is expected to deliver robust performance for everyday tasks.