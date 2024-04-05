Next Article

Google Pixel 8a to cost around $500; full specs leaked

By Mudit Dube 04:03 pm Apr 05, 202404:03 pm

What's the story Google's forthcoming smartphone, the Pixel 8a, is likely to be unveiled on May 14 at the Google I/O event. The tech world is abuzz with anticipation for this new device, as rumors suggest significant improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. Now, a fresh tip-off has leaked its key specifications as well as expected pricing in the US.

Design

Pixel 8a's display and design features

Tech insider Yogesh Brar has revealed that the Pixel 8a will to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz—an uprage over Pixel 7a's 90Hz screen. In terms of design, leaks suggest that the Pixel 8a will resemble the Pixel 8 series with a visor-like camera strip and curved edges. The handset will have a punch-hole cut-out for the 13MP selfie camera and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Key features

Camera and battery specs of the Pixel 8a

The camera setup on the Pixel 8a is expected to mirror that of its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. It will likely include a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide rear camera. The smartphone is also tipped to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast 27W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Pricing

Pixel 8a's expected price and performance

The Pixel 8a is estimated to be priced between $500 and $550, which equates to approximately ₹42,000 in India. However, the pricing may vary across different markets. It will come pre-loaded with Android 14 and offer two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The device will be powered by Tensor G3 chipset, similar to the Pixel 8 series.