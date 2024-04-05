Next Article

Smooth scrolling was one of the highly-requested features

Google Sheets enhances user experience with smooth scrolling feature

By Akash Pandey 03:49 pm Apr 05, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Google has introduced an upgrade to its Google Sheets user experience, specifically designed for those managing large datasets. The tech giant has launched a feature called smooth scrolling, aimed at improving navigation across extensive rows and columns of data. This update is a response to users' struggles with scrolling beyond the required data without missing their mark.

Functionality

It improves accuracy within sheets

The smooth scrolling feature allows Google Sheets to stop scrolling exactly where the user intends, rather than snapping to a specific cell. This innovative update mirrors a similar feature that Microsoft Excel incorporated some years ago. Users who frequently work with benchmark data have already reported that this subtle change has significantly improved their experience with Google Sheets.

Accessibility

The update integrates with all Sheets features and accessibility options

This latest feature is compatible with various Sheets functions including hidden columns, frozen rows, charts, comments, buttons, and right-to-left layouts, as well as when utilizing scrollbars instead of a mouse or trackpad. End-users can access this update in both new and existing sheets using a trackpad, mouse, or scrollbar. It is accessible to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace individual subscribers, and personal Google account users.