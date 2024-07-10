In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold6 is a lightweight, water and dust resistant phone with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and a larger 7.6-inch QXGA+ display.

It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, has up to 12GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery.

The phone also boasts a triple rear camera setup and two front-facing cameras.

Available for pre-order now, it offers seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The device's durability is enhanced by a dual rail hinge structure, Armor Aluminum, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 debuts with improved display and durability

By Akash Pandey 07:03 pm Jul 10, 202407:03 pm

What's the story Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold6, touted as the "slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever," at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The foldable smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor and features the Galaxy AI suite. It sports a symmetrical layout with straight edges for a sleek look, and a new cover screen ratio for improved viewing experience. The device's durability is enhanced by a dual rail hinge structure, Armor Aluminum, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Design features

Galaxy Z Fold 6: A sleek design with advanced display

Weighing only 239gm, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is lighter than its predecessor and carries an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a larger 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, both offering up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2,600nit peak brightness. The device's graphics are powered by Ray Tracing and a new-gen chipset, making it an attractive option for gamers.

Performance specs

Powerful performance and enhanced battery life

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering users up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The device features a larger vapor chamber for heat management and smooth multitasking capabilities. It is backed by an upgraded 4,400mAh battery, supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The foldable runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14, protected by Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault.

Camera specs

If features advanced camera capabilities

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP (OIS) main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP (OIS) telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone also supports two front-facing cameras: the cover display features a 10MP sensor and the in-display camera supports a 4MP sensor.

Software updates

Galaxy Z Fold6 offers improved security and OS upgrades

The Galaxy Z Fold6 will be available for pre-order starting today, with broader availability starting July 24. In the US, it starts at $1,900. Buyers can chose from four color variants: Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy. Samsung has committed to offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, ensuring the device stays up-to-date with the latest software enhancements and security protocols.