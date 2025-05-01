What's the story

The acclaimed Superboys of Malegaon has made it to Letterboxd's Top 50 Films of 2025, becoming the sole Indian film on the list.

The movie, which narrates the inspiring true story of Nasir Sheikh and his Malegaon friends, has won hearts around the world.

With a rating of 3.8, it occupies the 23rd position on the list, adding another feather to its cap.