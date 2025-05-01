'Superboys of Malegaon' enters Letterboxd's top films of 2025
What's the story
The acclaimed Superboys of Malegaon has made it to Letterboxd's Top 50 Films of 2025, becoming the sole Indian film on the list.
The movie, which narrates the inspiring true story of Nasir Sheikh and his Malegaon friends, has won hearts around the world.
With a rating of 3.8, it occupies the 23rd position on the list, adding another feather to its cap.
Film festivals
'Superboys of Malegaon': A journey from Toronto to Letterboxd
Superboys of Malegaon premiered in the World Premieres section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival Gala program.
It is an Amazon MGM Original, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.
The screenplay was written by Varun Grover, and the film has a stellar ensemble cast. It features Adarsh Gourav, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.
Streaming availability
'Superboys of Malegaon' is now available on Prime Video
Superboys of Malegaon draws inspiration from the 2008 documentary, Supermen of Malegaon.
It is now streaming on Prime Video, reaching audiences in 240 countries and territories.
The film's success on Letterboxd only cements its position in the global cinematic landscape.
