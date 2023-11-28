2024 Renault Duster's images leaked ahead of global debut

By Akash Pandey 11:55 am Nov 28, 2023

The upcoming Renault Duster will sport a rugged design to highlight off-roading capabilities

Renault is all set to introduce the next-generation Duster tomorrow. Ahead of its official unveiling, the leaked images have showcased a significant design evolution, drawing inspiration from its predecessors and the Bigster Concept. Set to be unveiled by Renault's subsidiary Dacia in Portugal, the third-generation Duster is expected to reach the Indian market around 2025 under the Renault brand. Known for its affordability, simplicity, robust design, and reliability, the Duster has gained a loyal fanbase across various markets.

Exterior design is a nod to its predecessors

The leaked images display a clear nod to the first and second-generation Duster models, maintaining the rugged essence that has defined the vehicle since its inception. The front features a flat bonnet with a unified black element housing the headlights and integrated DRLs, a bull bar-inspired bumper insert, and a prominent silver faux skid plate. The design bears a striking resemblance to Renault's Bigster concept.

It will run on 10-spoke wheels

A closer look at the profile reveals new 10-spoke alloy wheels, substantial door cladding, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, expansive glass areas, and sturdy rear quarter panels. The rear showcases inverted Y-shaped LED taillights, a visually smaller rear windshield, and a higher-load lip for the boot. The enhanced rear silver element and a more pronounced split roof spoiler are reminiscent of the Kiger's rear. Additionally, the rear door handles appear repositioned on the C-pillars.

Indian launch details and rivals

Details about powertrains remain undisclosed. The forthcoming Duster is anticipated to arrive at Renault India showrooms by Diwali 2025, reentering the ever-growing and fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment. It will face off against rivals like the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA KUSHAQ, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Interestingly, the Duster will also form the basis for a seven-seat version, likely called the Bigster, and a Nissan version of the Renault midsize SUV.