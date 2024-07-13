In short Simplifying... In short Royal Enfield is developing a new 250cc motorcycle, expected to launch by 2027.

Royal Enfield's new 250cc motorcycle to be launched by 2027

What's the story Royal Enfield, the esteemed motorcycle manufacturer, is reportedly developing a new 250cc engine platform for future models. This decision follows the successful debut of the Hunter 350, which expanded the company's accessibility in terms of price and size. The new 250cc engine platform, internally known as the V platform, is part of a strategy to further widen its appeal.

RE's V platform receives approval

The V architecture has been under consideration at Royal Enfield for several years and recently received approval. The 250cc motor is expected to have a simple, straightforward architecture to maintain manageable costs. This new powertrain is predicted to be technologically more in line with the 350cc air-cooled motors, than the new liquid-cooled Sherpa 450.

Hybrid option for 250cc engine

In addition to the new engine, Royal Enfield is also investigating a hybrid option for the 250cc mill. This exploration is currently an engineering exercise and is not intended for production models yet. Kawasaki is the only other mainstream brand with a hybrid motorcycle on sale, specifically the Ninja 7 Hybrid.

Royal Enfield's history with 250cc bikes and future plans

Royal Enfield has a history of producing 250cc bikes, including the Clipper manufactured during the 1950s and 1960s, and the original 1965 Continental GT 250. The first bike from the new 250cc V-platform is expected to be launched around 2026-27. This new model will serve as an entry point into Royal Enfield ownership.