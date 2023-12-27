Kawasaki to launch Ninja ZX-6R in India on January 1

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Kawasaki to launch Ninja ZX-6R in India on January 1

By Mudit Dube 10:07 am Dec 27, 202310:07 am

2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R is expected to cost around Rs. 11 lakh

Kawasaki India has announced the launch of the Ninja ZX-6R in the Indian market on January 1. This news follows the motorcycle's unveiling at India Bike Week 2023. The 2024 model of the ZX-6R boasts cosmetic upgrades and an engine that meets the latest emission standards. The anticipated ex-showroom price for the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R is around Rs. 11 lakh.

2/3

Updated styling and engine specifications of the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R

The Ninja ZX-6R is a high-performance motorcycle with clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. Its new design takes cues from its big brother, the ZX-10R, featuring a split headlamp setup with LED lights. The bike runs on a 636cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, generating 129hp of max power at 13,000rpm and a peak torque output of 69Nm at 10,800rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, quick-shifter, and slip-and-assist clutch.

3/3

Advanced features and suspension system of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki packs the Ninja ZX-6R with various rider aids like traction control, power modes, and an anti-lock braking system. A 4.3-inch color TFT instrument panel offers smartphone connectivity through the Rideology app. The bike's aluminum perimeter frame supports a suspension system with 41mm inverted forks in the front and a gas-charged mono-shock at the rear, both fully adjustable. Braking is handled by dual 310mm discs in the front and a single 220mm disc at the rear.