Nintendo's Switch 2 sells 3.5M units in just 4 days
What's the story
Nintendo has announced record-breaking sales of its latest gaming console, the Switch 2.
The company sold over 3.5 million units within just four days of the console's launch.
This figure surpasses the original Switch's first-month sales of around 2.7 million units back in 2017.
The impressive start puts Nintendo on track to meet its goal of selling 15 million units by March next year.
Market influence
Switch 2's launch reshapes gaming industry landscape
The launch of the new Switch is seen as a major turning point for the gaming industry, influencing business decisions by partners and competitors alike.
The console's hybrid design, which allows for both home and on-the-go gaming, has made it an instant hit among gamers worldwide.
However, meeting the high demand is now Nintendo's biggest challenge.
Supply issues
Nintendo takes measures to address hardware scarcity
In response to the overwhelming demand, Nintendo has requested its partners to speed up production of the Switch 2.
The company has also partnered with Japanese online marketplace operators such as Rakuten Group, Mercari, and LY Corp. to prevent resellers from exploiting the hardware's scarcity.
A chronic shortage could push consumers toward other options, dampening momentum for the new console.
Highlights
Features of Nintendo Switch 2
The Switch 2 retains the hybrid design that allows for both handheld and docked play, now featuring a larger 7.9-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution.
Under the hood, it is powered by an NVIDIA Tegra T239 processor, offering improved graphics and performance.
The console provides 256GB of internal storage, Joy-Con 2 controllers with enhanced functionality, and backward compatibility with existing Switch games.
It is priced at $450, significantly more than the original Switch which was launched at $299.