What's the story

Indian defense stocks have witnessed a significant surge in intraday trade today.

The spike is mainly due to reports of the Indian Army's imminent acquisition of a new surface-to-air missile system worth ₹30,000 crore.

The Nifty India Defence index rose by over 1% during the session, with companies such as Dynamatic Technologies and Data Patterns (India) witnessing gains between 2-7%.