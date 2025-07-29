'Taarak Mehta...': Creators 'begged' Disha aka Dayaben to return

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah , has revealed that the show's makers tried to convince Disha Vakani (who plays Dayaben) to return. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said the team was "begging" Vakani to come back during and after the birth of her child, but she refused. The show has been on air since July 2008 and has seen many actors leave over the years.

Vakani's return 'They pleaded with her...' Bansiwal said that when she was four and a half months pregnant, she begged to return to the show, but to no avail. However, on the other hand, she revealed, "The makers were begging Disha to return." "They pleaded with her to return after her delivery, but she didn't."

Show dynamics Producer fired me when I was 4-and-a-half months pregnant: Bansiwal Bansiwal was four-and-a-half months pregnant when she requested producer Asit Modi not to fire her. However, he was adamant about removing her as Gurucharan Singh Sodhi (who played Roshan Singh Sodhi) had also quit due to differences. As per reports, the Dayaben actor shot for the show even when she was nine months pregnant and wasn't allowed to climb stairs.