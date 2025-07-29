'Taarak Mehta...': Creators 'begged' Disha aka Dayaben to return
What's the story
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that the show's makers tried to convince Disha Vakani (who plays Dayaben) to return. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said the team was "begging" Vakani to come back during and after the birth of her child, but she refused. The show has been on air since July 2008 and has seen many actors leave over the years.
Vakani's return
'They pleaded with her...'
Bansiwal said that when she was four and a half months pregnant, she begged to return to the show, but to no avail. However, on the other hand, she revealed, "The makers were begging Disha to return." "They pleaded with her to return after her delivery, but she didn't."
Show dynamics
Producer fired me when I was 4-and-a-half months pregnant: Bansiwal
Bansiwal was four-and-a-half months pregnant when she requested producer Asit Modi not to fire her. However, he was adamant about removing her as Gurucharan Singh Sodhi (who played Roshan Singh Sodhi) had also quit due to differences. As per reports, the Dayaben actor shot for the show even when she was nine months pregnant and wasn't allowed to climb stairs.
Personal insights
'Disha always wanted to get married...'
Bansiwal, who was part of the show from 2008-2013 and 2016-2023, said that Vakani never shared her personal matters with anyone. "Disha always wanted to get married, have children and stay home with her family." The show has seen several actors leave over the years, including Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, and Nidhi Bhanushali, among others.