ICICI Bank reduces FD rates: How your savings are affected
What's the story
ICICI Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, lowering them by up to 25 basis points (bps).
The change comes after the Reserve Bank of India's recent 0.5% cut in the repo rate.
The new rates will be effective from June 9, 2025. The revision is applicable for deposits below ₹3 crore and varies according to tenure and customer type.
Rate details
Maximum rate of 6.6% for general citizens
The revised interest rates offer a maximum of 6.6% for general citizens and up to 7.1% for senior citizens.
The highest rate for general citizens is applicable for tenures ranging from 2 years and 1 day to 10 years.
Senior citizens will earn up to 7.1% for the same tenure period.
Revised rates
Rates for tenures between 7-184 days
The revised FD interest rates by ICICI Bank are as follows:
For tenures between 7-45 days, the rate is 3% for general citizens and 3.5% for senior citizens.
For tenures of 46-90 days, the rate is 4% for general citizens and 4.5% for senior citizens.
For tenures of 91-184 days, the rate is 4.5% for general citizens and 5% for senior citizens.
Extended tenures
Rates for tenures between 185 days to less than 1-year
For tenures of 185-270 days, the rate is 5.5% for general citizens and 6% for senior citizens.
For tenures of 271 days to less than a year, the rate is 5.75% for general citizens and 6.25% for senior citizens.
For tenures between one year to less than 15 months, the rate is 6.25% for general citizens and 6.75% for senior citizens.
Long-term rates
Rates for tenures between 1 year to 5 years
For tenures between 15 months to less than 18 months, the rate is 6.35% for general citizens and 6.85% for senior citizens.
For tenures between 18 months to two years, the rate is 6.5% for general citizens and 7% for senior citizens.
For longer tenures (2 years and one day to five years), the rate is 6.6% for general citizens and 7.1% for senior citizens.