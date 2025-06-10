What's the story

Fintech unicorn CRED has raised around $72 million in its Series G funding round, led by Lathe Investment, a subsidiary of GIC.

Other investors in the round include Sofina Ventures, RTP Global, and QED Innovation Labs founded by Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED.

The latest funding round has reportedly valued CRED at $3.5 billion—a massive 45% drop from its last valuation in 2022.