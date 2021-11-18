'Chhorii' trailer: Of evil, rituals, and ominous spooky business

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 18, 2021, 02:08 pm

'Chhorii' trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha is being haunted by an evil force

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to lead the upcoming horror flick, Chhorii. Set for a November release on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer dropped its spooky trailer recently. The Hindi remake of an award-winning and critically acclaimed 2017 Marathi film titled Lapachhapi, the new venture has been helmed by Vishal Furia, who also had directed the original. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Trailer

Sakshi takes refuge in deserted house but horrific secrets await

The trailer opens with heavily pregnant Sakshi (Bharuccha) and her partner Hemant seeking refuge in an isolated house in the middle of a sugarcane field. The relief of finding a shelter doesn't last long as Sakshi is haunted by a spooky lullaby, three kids, and a woman who was apparently evil incarnate. The sharp teaser doesn't give away much about the tale.

Twitter Post

Comments

Doesn't look like simple spooky tale with several underlying symbols

Makers have smartly prepared a shorter-than-the-norm trailer to maintain suspense but also intrigue the viewers. Apart from simply being a horror film, the narrative seems to talk about sacrifices, superstitions, and prejudices against women. Aside from the Dream Girl actress, the movie stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. It is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

Quote

The 'Dream Girl' star sounded hopeful about the film

"While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to," the 36-year-old star said about Chhorii. Notably, this will mark Bharuccha's first solo lead film after spending years in the industry. Recently, Kriti Sanon gave her career-best performance in Mimi, we expect Bharuccha to shine like never before in this too.

Information

Recently, Amazon Prime gave us 'Dybbuk,' another remade horror flick

It has been produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment's Psych. Notably, Lapachhapi is considered to be among the best Marathi horror films, and since the original director is at the helm for Chhorii, the expectations will be high. Recently, Jay K remade his Malayalam horror flick Ezra in Bollywood, titled Dybbuk, but the Prime Video venture wasn't as engaging as the original.