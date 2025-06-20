What is Karnataka's new bill to manage large crowds  

What's the story

The Karnataka government has proposed a new law to regulate and control crowds at large gatherings.

The draft bill, called the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Act, 2025, was presented in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday. It will be discussed further next week.

The legislation makes event organizers responsible for obtaining police permission before holding events and prescribes penalties of up to three years in prison for violations.