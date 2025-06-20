What is Karnataka's new bill to manage large crowds
What's the story
The Karnataka government has proposed a new law to regulate and control crowds at large gatherings.
The draft bill, called the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Act, 2025, was presented in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday. It will be discussed further next week.
The legislation makes event organizers responsible for obtaining police permission before holding events and prescribes penalties of up to three years in prison for violations.
Penalties outlined
Event planners could face up to 3 years in prison
The bill also proposes severe penalties for event planners. They could face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh for violations.
The offenses under this act are non-cognizable and non-bailable.
Event planners would also be held responsible if any death or bodily injury occurs due to disturbances at their events.
Compensation clause
Event planners must pay compensation to families of victims
The bill also makes it mandatory for event planners to pay compensation to the families of deceased or injured persons.
If they fail to do so, the government can recover the amount as arrears of land revenue and auction their property.
However, this law won't be applicable to traditional and religious events like jatras, rathotsavas, pallakki utsavas, teppada terus, or urus.
Stampede aftermath
Bill introduced after stampede during RCB's victory celebration
The introduction of this bill comes after a stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory celebrations on June 4, which killed 11 people.
The state government had suspended police officials and ordered arrests of members from Royal Challengers Bengaluru and event managers DNA Entertainment Networks.
Currently, the state government, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, RCB, and DNA Networks are embroiled in legal disputes over responsibility for the stampede.
Their cases are being heard in court.